NEW YORK, June 3. /TASS/. The previous US administration might have been involved in the terror attack on Russian airfields conducted by the Kiev regime under the new US administration, given that planning began 18 months ago, Jack Posobiec, a US correspondent and former US Naval reserve officer surmised.

"Ukraine is telling us that they [planning of the terror attack was] put in place 18 months ago - so, 18 months ago is in the beginning or the mid-start of what you can call 'the Autopen administration'. So, who was it on the American side that either gave the greenlight to this or provided the initial intelligence targeting? And is it possible then that these targets were even guided by American targeteers? At some point we know about this base Wiesbaden of Germany. The New York Times has reported <…> they have this gymnasium that sat up and it got the Ukrainian officials right there with NATO forces, which means, guess what, us, the Americans, sitting right there providing targeting. Was a target package at any point given to the Ukrainians from Americans for this? And, if such, do the Russians take that as an act of war from the United States on Russia proper?" Posobiec speculated on a War Room podcast.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that the Kiev regime had launched a terrorist attack with FPV drones on airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur Regions on June 1. Attacks on the Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur Regions were successfully repelled. Several aircraft caught fire due to the strikes, but the blazes were quickly put out. The ministry also confirmed that there were no casualties among servicemen or civilians and that several suspects were detained.