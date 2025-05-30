Saudi king receives written message from Putin

DUBAI, May 30. /TASS/. Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has received a letter from Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding relations between the two countries, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

According to it, the written message was delivered to Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Walid ElKhereiji by Russian Ambassador to the Kingdom Sergey Kozlov as the two diplomats met in Riyadh earlier. During the meeting, they discussed relations between Russia and Saudi Arabia and the latest regional and global developments.