Agreement on Russian gas supplies to Iran prepared

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The agreement on Russian gas supplies to Iran has already been prepared and the price issues requires to be coordinated, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian said at the meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu.

"Another issue we were to work out is the agreement on gas supplies," he said. "This agreement was prepared. The price issue is the only one remaining for signing. And this is one of the issues required to be explored further," Ahmadian noted.

Russia and Iran ratified the treaty on the comprehensive strategic partnership of the countries, the Iranian official said. "Preparation of this treaty is the result of comprehensive efforts between our countries," he stressed.