Israel’s settlement activity in West Bank to cause escalation — Palestinian spokesman

RABAT, May 28. /TASS/. Plans to build 22 new Jewish settlements in the West Bank, approved by the Israeli parliament, are prone with dangerous escalation, Palestinian Presidential Spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said.

"The Israeli government's secret approval of 22 new settlements in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, as a dangerous escalation and a challenge to international legitimacy and international law," the WAFA news agency quoted him as saying.

Abu Rudeineh went on to say that "this decision violates all international resolutions and laws, specifically UN Security Council Resolution 2334, which deems all settlement activity in Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, illegal and illegitimate under international law."

He emphasized that the Israeli government should stop its destabilizing activities in the West Bank and end aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The presidential spokesman called upon the United States "to intervene seriously and immediately to halt this Israeli tampering with the fate of the entire region before it is too late, and to compel Israel to adhere to international law and end its war on all Palestinian territories in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.".