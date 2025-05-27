Merz’s latest remarks show Europeans are getting ready for revanche — expert

GENEVA, May 28. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s declared permission to use longer-range missiles for strikes deep into the Russian territory reveals that Europeans are looking into the possibility of a revanchist war against Russia, who is winning in Ukraine, a Swiss military expert told TASS.

Ralph Bosshard, a retired Swiss lieutenant colonel and an expert in political and military strategy, said that from the military point of view, Merz’s remarks look like "a dress rehearsal for Europe’s next war against Russia."

"The English term for that would be 'probing.' This is about examining the possibility of a powerful strike on Russia with strategic weapons as part of a revanchist war, which is already in the works," said the expert, who served as a military adviser to the OSCE head in 2014-2020.

In his opinion, the topic of military supplies to Kiev - of cruise missiles in particular - is "nothing but an attempt to conceal Europe’s weakness."

"Now that no new military initiatives expected from the United Kingdom and France, Friedrich Merz wants to show that he is a strong man," the expert said.

However, in his opinion, such efforts will not help Europeans to restore their lost might.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on May 26 that Berlin was lifting restrictions on the range of weapons supplied to Kiev. Merz pointed out that the United Kingdom and France had made similar decisions. Commenting on the decision, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said it will not bring peace closer, calling it a dangerous move.

Meanwhile, Merz’s statements sparked confusion even within his own coalition. Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) clarified to the media that no new agreements had been reached regarding the restrictions on Ukrainian strikes with German weapons on Russian territory. Additionally, Bundestag member Ralf Stegner, also from the SPD, criticized Merz, describing his remarks as "not useful.".