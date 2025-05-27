Israel escalating situation in West Bank to justify aggression — Palestine's authorities

RABAT, May 27. /TASS/. The Israeli military is deliberately whipping up tensions in the West Bank to give an impression of turmoil and instability and continue its aggression against the Palestinian people, the Palestinian foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The Israeli occupation army is deliberately inflaming the situation in the occupied West Bank to create a false impression of chaos and instability, in an effort to justify its escalating aggression against the Palestinian people, its crimes against Palestinian civilians, and its seizure of vast areas of the West Bank," the WAFA news agency quoted it as saying.

"These actions are intended to entrench and expand the colonial enterprise and to accelerate the gradual annexation of additional Palestinian land," the ministry stressed.

The ministry condemned "the sweeping incursions by the Israeli army and colonists across the entire West Bank, including today’s unprecedented assaults on unarmed Palestinian civilians, their lands, homes, vehicles, properties, and sacred sites," describing such actions as "an advanced and blatant form of both de facto and de jure annexation of the occupied West Bank."

The Palestinian foreign ministry warned about "the grave implications of this aggression for the security and stability of the region and for the viability of the two-state solution."

The Israeli army stages regular raids on cities and refugee camps in the West Bank. Apart from that, large groups of Jewish resettlers backed by the Israeli authorities and law enforcement periodically break into the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, one of the holiest Muslim sites.