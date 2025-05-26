China's army to conduct live-fire drills in South China Sea on May 27-30

BEIJING, May 26. /TASS/. The Chinese Armed Forces will hold live-fire military exercises in the South China Sea on May 27-30, the country’s Maritime Safety Administration said in a statement.

The announcement gives no details about which forces will take part in the drills or the scenarios to be practiced. The brief statement just says that the firing will take place on these days from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time (12 a.m. - 9 a.m. GMT - TASS). The agency also provides the precise coordinates of the areas that will be closed to maritime traffic.

The Chinese army will also hold military exercises on May 27-31 in Bohai Bay in the Yellow Sea.