Damascus welcomes US move to lift part of sanctions on Syria

RABAT, May 24. /TASS/. Damascus welcomed the US decision to partially lift sanctions on Syria, according to the Arab country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"We welcome the US government’s decision to lift sanctions that have affected Syria and its people for years," the ministry said in a statement as it described the move as a positive step in the right direction toward relieving humanitarian and economic suffering in the country.

"We extend our hand to anyone who wish to cooperate with us based on respect and non-interference in our internal affairs. We think dialogue is the best way toward building balanced relations that meet the interests of peoples and strengthen stability," the Syrian ministry said.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a 180-day waiver under the Caesar Act, a US law enacted in 2019. The move will facilitate the provision of electricity and water, and sanitation in Syria.

"Today’s actions represent the first step in delivering on the [US] President [Donald Trump]’s vision of a new relationship between Syria and the United States. President Trump is providing the Syrian government with the chance to promote peace and stability, both within Syria and in Syria’s relations with its neighbors," Rubio explained.