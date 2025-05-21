Trump Jr. points to Gulf states having more investment possibilities than Europe

DOHA, May 22. /TASS/. Arab countries of the Persian Gulf provide more profitable investment possibilities than Western European states, US President Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has said.

"I think if you said 15-20 years ago that you'd have this level of investment in the Middle East, I think people would have thought you were crazy. I think if you look at the comparison here to what's perhaps going on in Western Europe, this is the place where there's rational investment. People are working hard," he said at the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha.

"You're not dealing with a regulatory climate that's so oppressive that you wouldn't even think so," the US leader’s son added.