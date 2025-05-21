US can’t solve ‘every single’ problem on planet, should pursue national interest — Rubio

WASHINGTON, May 21. /TASS/. The US can’t deal with every problem in the world, but should focus on pursuing its national interests, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said during a hearing at the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

"There are some horrifying things that are happening on the planet. America cannot solve every single one of them. What we need to focus on is prioritizing our foreign policy to those areas that are in our national interest," he said.

According to Rubio, the US will still remain the largest contributor of foreign aid, giving away more than the entire Organization for Economic Cooperation and development. The next closest country is Germany, he said.

The secretary reiterated criticism of USAID. The agency’s programs, he said, are often "not just different, they're in contradiction" to what US ambassadors are pushing for.

"In many cases, USAID programs were undermining the mission of the embassy," Rubio said.