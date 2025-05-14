UN ready to provide support to sides of Ukraine conflict — secretary-general

UNITED NATIONS, May 14. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the world body is ready to provide any assistance for the sides of the conflict in Ukraine to achieve a peaceful settlement.

"The UN is ready to provide whatever support the parties, if the parties agree, would ask the UN to do. But obviously this does not depend on us," he said at a UN peacekeeping conference in Berlin.

According to Guterres, a ceasefire must help pave the way for a durable peace. The UN insists on a settlement that respects international law, he added.

"I believe that it is extremely important in a moment like this that international law prevails. The day we abdicate about defending international law, we are paving the way for chaos all over the world," the secretary-general said.

The UN peacekeeping conference opened in Berlin on Tuesday, bringing together representatives of more than 130 countries.