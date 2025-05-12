China-US trade talks are important step toward resolving differences — Vice Premier

BEIJING, May 12. /TASS/. The talks between China and the United States in Switzerland laid the foundation for eliminating trade and economic differences between the two countries, Vice Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China He Lifeng said following consultations with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

"Thanks to the joint efforts of China and the United States, the talks were very productive, they became an important step toward resolving differences through equal dialogue and consultations, laid the foundation and created conditions for further overcoming differences and deepening cooperation," He Lifeng said as quoted by China Central Television.

He believes that the talks in Switzerland have attracted the close attention of the world community.