US approves Germany’s transfer of 100 Patriot missiles to Ukraine — NYT

NEW YORK, May 11. /TASS/. Washington has approved the transfer of 100 missiles for Patriot air defense systems, and of 125 longer-range missiles, to Ukraine, The New York Times (NYT) reported citing a source in the US Congress.

According to the report, these weapons are manufactured on the US territory and cannot be handed over to a third country without the US government’s approval.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with ABC News television earlier in the day that in case of a lengthy ceasefire, Russia wants arms supplies to Ukraine to be stopped, "otherwise it [the truce] will be advantage for Ukraine." "Ukraine will continue their total mobilization, bringing new troops to frontline," Peskov stressed. "Ukraine will use this period to train new military personnel, and to give a rest to their existing ones. So why should we grant such an advantage to Ukraine?" he concluded.

Peskov added that Russian President Vladimir Putin is doing his best to resolve the conflict through political and diplomatic methods.