Russia, Vietnam advocate for peaceful uses of outer space

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Russia and Vietnam have agreed to support international efforts for the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and also called for the use of outer space exclusively for peaceful purposes, as follows from their joint declaration on strategic partnership guidelines.

"The two sides support international efforts on arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction in order to build a world free of such weapons and safer for all, emphasize the need to prevent an arms race in outer space and its use exclusively for peaceful purposes," the document reads.

The parties endorse the prompt initiation of negotiations toward an international, legally binding instrument, based on a draft treaty dedicated to preventing the placement of weapons in outer space and prohibiting the threat or use of force against space objects. They also express support for advancing the initiative of a political commitment to prevent the first deployment of weapons in outer space.