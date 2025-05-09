Romania’s Constitutional Court certifies outcome of first round of presidential election

BUCHAREST, May 9. /TASS/. The Constitutional Court of Romania certified the outcome of the first round of the presidential election held on May 4, the Agerpres news agency reported.

The leader of the opposition nationalist Alliance for the Unity of Romanians, George Simion, won the round with about 41% of the votes, while independent candidate Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan came in second with about 20%. They will compete in the runoff on May 18.

The court’s decision formally opens the way to campaigning for the next round.