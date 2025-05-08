Slovak prime minister arrives in Moscow for V-Day May 9 celebrations

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has arrived in Moscow to participate in the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of Victory over Nazi Germany on May 9, a TASS correspondent reports.

According to the Dennikn portal, the prime minister's aircraft took a longer southern route, passing over Hungary, Romania, the Black Sea, and Georgia. This deviation followed Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania denying overflight permissions earlier Wednesday, prompting a change in the plane's original flight plan.

Tibor Gaspar, the deputy speaker of Slovakia’s parliament, earlier told TASS that Fico would arrive in Moscow with a large delegation on May 9 to celebrate the 80th V-Day anniversary.