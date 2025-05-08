India informed UNSC member countries about operation against Pakistan — media

NEW DELHI, May 8. /TASS/. India informed the ambassador of the UN Security Council member states, including Russia, about its Sindoor operation, saying that it was not an escalation but a response to the Pahalgam terror attack, the Hindu newspaper reported.

The meeting with the envoys was held by Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri hours after the launch of the operation. According to the newspaper, the meeting was attended by envoys from Russia, China, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and non-permanent members, namely Algeria, Denmark, Greece, Guyana, Panama, South Korea, Slovenia, and Somalia.

Misri stressed that the operation was not aimed at escalating the situation but at preventing new attacks on India. He warned that his county will respond to any military escalation from Pakistan.

When asked about damage to India’s military and civilian infrastructure, the Indian diplomat said that it is too early to speak about this.

"India’s mission to the United Nations in New York is in contact with the UN Security Council members," government sources said.

Relations between India and Pakistan got strained after the April 22 terror attack in the popular tourist town of Pahalgam (Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir), which killed 25 Indians and one Nepali. India said it had evidence that Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was involved in the attack, which was carried out by the Lashkar-e-Taiba group. New Delhi and Islamabad have imposed mutual restrictions on diplomatic personnel, suspended bilateral agreements and closed their airspace for each other's flights.

The situation escalated early on May 7 when Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, targeting nine sites in Pakistan and areas of Kashmir under Islamabad’s control, which New Delhi claims are terrorist havens. According to NDTV sources, more than 70 terrorists were killed and over 60 were injured. According to the Pakistani Armed Forces, 26 people were killed and 46 were injured. In response, Pakistan closed its airspace for 48 hours and retaliated. As a result, 15 people were killed and 48 were injured on the Line of Control in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.