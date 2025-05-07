Pakistan’s airports resume regular operation

ISLAMABAD, May 8. /TASS/. Most of Pakistan’s airports, including Islamabad’s International Airport, have resumed regular operation, the Dawn newspaper reported, citing Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority.

According to the Authority, the country’s airspace is open and safe for passenger flights. However, some flights between Islamabad and Lahore will be closed at all altitudes until 12:20 on May 9.

The situation escalated early on May 7 when Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, targeting nine sites in Pakistan and areas of Kashmir under Islamabad’s control, which New Delhi claims are terrorist havens. In response, Pakistan closed its airspace for 48 hours and retaliated. There have been dozens of fatalities on both sides.