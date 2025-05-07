Trump again says US did more for victory over Nazi Germany than Soviet Union

WASHINGTON, May 7. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that although the Soviet Union was "a major factor" in the victory over Nazi Germany, the US contribution was unmatched.

"Russia is having a big day tomorrow. By the way, they lost millions of people, and they were absolutely a major factor. But there was no major factor like us, we won the war, and we won it with the help of others. But everybody was celebrating, but the United States of America," the US leader said.

Earlier in the day, Trump signed a proclamation to declare May 8 Victory Day for World War Two.

On May 2, Trump wrote on Truth Social that he would proclaim November 11 and May 8 as days of victory in World War One and World War Two. At the same time, he claimed that his country did much more than any other country for victory in World War Two.

The Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said the United States has been exaggerating its contribution. She added that "at present, the people of the United States, the American nation and the state of America do not know their own history.".