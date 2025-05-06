US, Houthis reach ceasefire agreement through Oman’s mediation

DUBAI, May 6. /TASS/. The United States and the Houthis from the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah have reached an Oman-brokered ceasefire agreement, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said.

"Following recent discussions and contacts conducted by the Sultanate of Oman with the United States and the relevant authorities in Sana'a, in the Republic of Yemen, with the aim of de-escalation, efforts have resulted in a ceasefire agreement between the two sides," he wrote on his X page. "In the future, neither side will target the other, including American vessels, in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait, ensuring freedom of navigation and the smooth flow of international commercial shipping."

US President Donald Trump said earlier in the day that his country stops attacking the Houthi targets in Yemen after the rebels had agreed to halt attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

Following the escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah (the Houthis) wared Israel that it would shell its territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against Palestinian radical group Hamas in the embattled enclave. Since mid-November, dozens of civilian ships have been attacked by the Houthi in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

After a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into effect in the Gaza Strip, the Yemeni rebels suspended strikes on Israel but following the breakdown of the ceasefire, the Houthis resumed attacks on ships associated with Israel and on targets in Israel’s territory.

On March 15, the US started to carry out massive strikes on Houthi facilities in Yemen based on an order from President Donald Trump. The US Central Command said that the goal was to defend American interests and restore freedom of navigation. In response, the Ansar Allah movement attacked the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the northern part of the Red Sea multiple times, using missiles and drones.