Asia may be destabilized to distract Russia from Ukraine war — Kyrgyz Security Council

BISHKEK, April 29. /TASS/. The situation in Central Asia may be destabilized to distract Russia from conducting its special military operation in Ukraine, Kyrgyz Security Council Secretary Marat Imankulov said during a round table on the importance of preserving the historical memory of the Great Patriotic War in modern information warfare.

"There are forces that could arrange destabilizing events not only in Kyrgyzstan, but throughout Central Asia at some point. A special military operation is currently underway in Ukraine, and if Russia needs to be deterred, they can open a new hotbed here to divert forces from there. We may see that," he said.

Imankulov noted that the guarantee of Kyrgyzstan's external security depends on the efforts of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). "This is a real organization that can guarantee us military and other security from the aggression of foreign states, from the aggression of numerous gangs, which, unfortunately, exist. The main country that is the backbone of this organization is Russia," said the Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan.