Israel attacked 50 Hezbollah sites in Lebanon in past month — IDF

TEL AVIV, April 28. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) delivered strikes on 50 Hezbollah sites throughout Lebanon in the past month, the IDF press service said.

"Over the past month, the IDF has struck more than 50 terror targets across Lebanon. These strikes were carried out following violations of the ceasefire and understandings between Israel and Lebanon, which posed a threat to the State of Israel and its citizens," the IDF said in a statement.

"The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel and its citizens and to prevent the rebuilding of the Hezbollah terrorist organization," the statement reads.