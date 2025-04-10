UAE thanks US, Russia for holding prisoner swap in Abu Dhabi — Foreign Ministry

DUBAI, April 10. /TASS/. The UAE Foreign Ministry has expressed gratitude to the United States and Russia for the trust and the selection of Abu Dhabi as the venue for the prisoner exchange, diplomats said in a statement.

"The ministry conveyed its appreciation to the governments of the US and the Russian Federation for the trust placed in the UAE and for choosing Abu Dhabi as the site for the prisoner exchange process, which was conducted in coordination between the US and the Russian Federation," the statement, released by the Emirates News Agency, also known as WAM, said.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the Emirati side anticipates that its mediation efforts "will lead to the reduction of tensions and the promotion of dialogue and understanding in order to achieve security and stability both regionally and internationally."

The Russian Federal Security Service’s Center for Public Relations reported that Russian citizen Artur Petrov was returned to his home country on April 10 at Abu Dhabi International Airport through the UAE mediation. He had been detained in Cyprus at the request of US law enforcement officials and extradited to the United States, where he was charged with violating export control laws. He faced up to 20 years in prison. Petrov was exchanged for US citizen Ksenia Karelina, who also holds Russian citizenship and was sentenced to 12 years for treason.

This is the second prisoner exchange between Russia and the United States in 2025. In February, Russia released American citizen Marc Fogel, who had been sentenced to 14 years in prison for drug smuggling. In return, the United States released Alexander Vinnik, the founder of the BTC-e crypto exchange, who had been charged with money laundering.