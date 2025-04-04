Over 1,200 people killed in Gaza since March 18 — health ministry

CAIRO, April 4. /TASS/. More than 1,200 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the hostilities resumed in the enclave on March 18, Gaza’s Health Ministry reported.

"As many as 1,249 people have been killed and 3,022 others injured since March 18, 2025," the ministry wrote on its Telegram channel. The death toll in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in early October 2023 has approached 50,609, with 115,063 people injured, the ministry added.

On March 18, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported widespread strikes on Hamas strongholds in the Gaza Strip, thus ending the ceasefire established in January this year. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that Israel had renewed military operations in Gaza after Hamas rejected the US proposals put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. The office stated that the Israeli military had resumed strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza to secure the release of hostages and that the army would escalate its campaign in the enclave. The radicals have blamed the United States for the resumption of Israeli aggression.