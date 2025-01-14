NATO's Baltic patrol operation to last 90 days — Polish PM

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. The operation to patrol the Baltic Sea and protect the underwater Baltic Sentry infrastructure will last for 90 days, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk told reporters following the summit of the Nordic and Baltic States in Helsinki.

"It will take 90 days. However, there is a clear possibility of extending and strengthening military control in the Baltic Sea," Tusk said at a press conference broadcast by TVP Info. He noted that the exact number of resources each participant will contribute to the operation has not yet been determined. Tusk emphasized that four ships of the Polish Navy are continuously guarding critical infrastructure, including the port of Gdansk and the gas terminal in Swinoujscie.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced on Tuesday at the Baltic Sea Allies Summit in Helsinki the creation of the Baltic Sentry mission to patrol the region’s waters. The mission will involve frigates and maritime patrol aircraft. The proposal to establish such a mission was made by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in late November. While refraining from providing specific details, the Polish prime minister underscored the initiative’s anti-Russian nature.