India’s economic growth is an example for many BRICS countries — Putin

KAZAN, October 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his participation in the BRICS summit and acknowledged India's economic growth, stating that India serves as an example for many BRICS countries.

"All of us talk about the need to ensure high economic growth rates; you manage to do this successfully," Putin said at the BRICS Summit. "We congratulate you on these results - 7.5% growth; this is an example for many of us," he noted.

"Thank you for your initiatives," Putin added.