World Bank lowers its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth from 6.5% to 2% in 2025

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. The World Bank updated its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth to 2% in 2025, Ukrainian news agency reported with reference to the World Bank data.

In addition, the World Bank has maintained its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth to the end of 2024 at 3.2%, which is in line with the expectations announced at the beginning of the year.

In 2026, Ukraine's economic growth may reach 7%, while the preliminary forecast was 5.1%.

Earlier, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development maintained its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth at 3% in 2024, but lowered it for 2025 - from 6% to 4.7%.