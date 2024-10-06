Israeli army reports new attacks on Hezbollah facilities in Beirut

TEL AVIV, October 7. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force has carried out new strikes on military facilities of Lebanon’s Shia group Hezbollah in the capital of the country, the army press service reported.

According to it, the Israeli military targeted the intelligence headquarters of Hezbollah's militant wing in Beirut, "including intelligence-gathering means, command centers, and additional terrorist infrastructure sites."

In addition, airstrikes have been carried out in recent hours against Hezbollah weapons depots in the Beirut area. According to an Israeli army statement, following these strikes, "secondary explosions were identified following the strikes, indicating the presence of weaponry."

In addition, the Israeli Air Force attacked Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon and the Beqaa area in the east.

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against Hezbollah units in Lebanon, during which it is carrying out massive airstrikes against the movement’s military facilities. The stated goal is to create secure conditions in Israel’s northern border areas so that tens of thousands of residents can return there. As a result of one of the strikes, Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah was eliminated in Beirut on September 27. The organization confirmed his death and vowed to continue its confrontation with Israel. In the early morning hours of October 1, the Israeli army announced the start of a ground operation in the border areas in southern Lebanon.