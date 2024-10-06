PFC CSKA’s Pjanic is world star, says Russian Premier League’s president

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. PFC CSKA’s Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic is a footballer of world renown, Russian Premier League (RPL) President Alexander Alayev has told the media.

The PFC CSKA announced the signing of a contract with the 34-year-old midfielder on September 26.

"Let’s look at the credit side: it is true that Pjanic, a player of international renown, in the last two years played not for the top clubs, but we know what clubs he played for. He showed his skill today. We are happy that such world stars play in the RPL," Alayev said.

In September 2022, Pjanic criticized the idea of the Bosnia-Herzegovina Football Union to hold a friendly match with the Russian national team. The match did not take place due to the Bosnian side’s refusal.

"I was in charge of organizing the match with Bosnia at the time. I do not remember what exactly Pjanic said then. He even apologized and has changed his mind since. I think his remark and [Edin] Dzeko's attitude then affected the fate of the match. We had been very close to playing the game," Alayev said.

Pjanic has played for a number of high-profile clubs in the past, including French clubs Metz and Lyon, Spanish powerhouse Barcelona, Turkish team Besitkas and Italian clubs Roma and Juventus, where he won four league titles. The midfielder last played for the UAE's Sharjah FC. Playing for his country's national team of Bosnia-Herzegovina, Pjanic has suited up for 115 matches and netted 17 goals.