Hezbollah reports attack on military base in Israel's Haifa

BEIRUT, October 7. /TASS/. Lebanon’s Shia group Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for shelling Israel's Carmel military base south of Haifa, the movement said in a statement posted on its Telegram channel.

"The Islamic Resistance units have used Fadi-1 surface-to-surface rockets in attacks against the enemy forces in the Carmel base," the statement said. "Earlier, drones targeted an Israeli army repair base and an explosives manufacturing plant near Haifa," the group said.

In the Lower Galilee, the town of Safed was targeted twice by rockets. Hezbollah also said it hit the Nimra army base in Tiberias.

According to the statement, the settlements of Biram, Yiftah, Karmiel, Kfar Giladi, Ma'alot and Margaliot, where concentrations of enemy manpower and military equipment were spotted, were targeted by several rocket launchers.