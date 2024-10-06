US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 14 times in 24 hours

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. The US-led international coalition's aircraft violated Syria’s airspace in the area of Al-Tanf 14 times over the past day, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Conflicting Parties, Captain 1st Class Oleg Ignasyuk has said.

"In the area of Al-Tanf, 14 violations of the rules of using the airspace of the Syrian Arab Republic by the coalition’s aircraft were identified during the day: by a pair of F-15 fighters (three times), a pair of F/A-18 fighters (twice), a pair of Rafale fighters and a pair of A-10 attack aircraft," he said.

Three cases of the coalition violating the provisions of the December 9, 2019 deconfliction protocols related to drone flights uncoordinated with the Russian side were recorded.

Russia’s Aerospace Forces carried out strikes on two confirmed locations of militants who came out of the Al-Tanf zone.