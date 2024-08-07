Russia’s National Wealth Fund reaches around $142.58 bln as of August 1

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. The volume of the National Wealth Fund as of August 1 reached around 12.3 trillion rubles ($142.58 bln) or 6.4% of the GDP projected for 2024, Russian Ministry of Finance said.

As of July 1, 2024, the volume of the National Wealth Fund was 12.6 trillion rubles ($145.89 bln).

At the same time, the volume of liquid assets of the Fund as of August 1 amounted to 4.665 trillion rubles ($54.01 bln), an increase of about 61.8 bln rubles ($715.58 mln) in comparison with the previous month. A month earlier, the volume of the liquid part of the National Wealth Fund was 4.603 trillion rubles ($53.3 bln).