Soviet, Russian cardiac surgeon Renat Akchurin dies at 78

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Soviet and Russian cardiac surgeon Renat Akchurin, the deputy CEO for surgery at the Chazov National Medical Center of Cardiology of the Russian Health Ministry, has died at 78. Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko has sent a message of condolences to Akchurin’s colleagues, family and friends.

"The Ministry of Health regretfully informs that an outstanding Soviet and Russian cardiac surgeon, clinician, chief of the cardiovascular surgery department of the A. L. Myasnikov Research Institute of Clinical Cardiology, Deputy CEO for Surgery at the Ye. I. Chazov Center of Cardiology, member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Renat Akchurin passed away on October 6," the obituary reads.

The ministry noted that Akchurin was an internationally recognized authority in the field of cardiovascular surgery, who created in Russia such branches of heart and vascular surgery as cardiac microvascular and hybrid cardiac surgery.

"He was an outstanding surgeon who made a tremendous contribution to vascular and cardiac surgery. His profound knowledge, vast experience and unwavering authority made him one of the most respected specialists in his field. His opinion was valued highly both by the medical community and his patients," the Health Ministry said.

Contribution to medical science

Akchurin was the first to introduce into clinical practice in Europe and Russia highly effective microsurgical techniques for coronary artery surgeries, thus reducing mortality during myocardial revascularization. He founded a universally recognized cardiac surgical school: 9 doctoral dissertations and 36 candidate's theses were prepared and defended under his guidance and supervision. He himself authored more than 900 scientific works, including 29 monographs and chapters in monographs, and held 31 certificates of authorship.

Akchurin was elected president of the Russian Society of Angiologists and Vascular Surgeons and a member of foreign professional societies. In November 1996, he led a team of surgeons who successfully performed coronary artery bypass surgery on Russian President Boris Yeltsin.

He is a laureate of the State Prize of the USSR and the Russian Federation; he was awarded the Order of Honor, the Order of Friendship, the Order of Merit to the Fatherland, IV degree, and foreign orders.