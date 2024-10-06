More than 5,400 cross into Syria from Lebanon in one day — Russian military

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. More than 5,400 refugees have crossed the border of Syria from Lebanon over the past a day, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Conflicting Parties in the Syrian Arab Republic, Captain 1st Rank Oleg Ignasyuk has said.

"The Russian center has observed a worsening in the humanitarian situation in the southern provinces of Syria following Israeli strikes on Lebanon. During the day, 5,426 people crossed the border of the Syrian Arab Republic from Lebanon through five checkpoints," he said.