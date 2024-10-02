New sanctions mechanism against Russia agreed on by EU ambassadors

BRUSSELS, October 2. /TASS/. EU ambassadors have agreed on a new mechanism of sanctions against Russia, which would be imposed for hybrid actions on third countries that have been allegedly taken by Moscow, a diplomatic source in Brussels told TASS.

"COREPER (EU Permanent Representatives Committee - TASS) has approved a new mechanism of sanctions for hybrid actions by Russia on third countries," he said.

The diplomat confirmed that the mechanism is to come into force "in coming days," after it is formally approved by the EU Council at the ministerial level.

The mechanism has been prepared by the EU’s foreign service under the guidance of EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

Sources told TASS earlier that new sanctions would not differ much in their form from EU sanctions imposed earlier against Moscow as Russian legal entities and individuals accused of hybrid meddling in affairs of third countries would be put on the black list suggesting the blocking of their resources in European jurisdictions and the ban on the EU entry.