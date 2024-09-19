At least 20 Palestinians die in Israel’s strikes on Gaza during past day

DUBAI, September 19. /TASS/. At least 20 Palestinians were killed were killed and at least 54 were wounded by Israel’s strikes on the Gaza Strip during the past day, Gaza’s health ministry said.

According to the ministry, more people, either dead or injured, can still be buried under the rubble after Israel’s airstrikes.

The death toll from Israel’s strikes on the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the current escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in early October 2023 has climbed to 41,272 and as many as 95,551 have been wounded.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.