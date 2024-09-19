Israeli military arrest suspected terrorists in West Bank

TEL AVIV, September 19. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted a series of raids in the West Bank during the night to arrest suspected terrorists, the Walla news portal reported.

According to Walla, suspected terrorists were arrested in Nablus, Jenin, and Qalqiliya.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.