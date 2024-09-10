Top Armenian diplomat lauds Russia for helping establish peace in Karabakh in 2020

YEREVAN, September 10. /TASS/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has hailed Russia for playing a constructive role in establishing a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020 and for initiating the first talks on normalizing relations with Azerbaijan.

"Russia has already played a constructive role," he said at the Yerevan Dialogue international forum. "Russia is the country that managed to establish peace and then sign a ceasefire document after the war in 2020. Apart from that, Russia managed to get Armenia and Azerbaijan to sit down at the negotiating table. This is the role that was then continued by the United States, the European Union, other partners and countries."

"We are thankful to all countries which are trying to get Armenia and Azerbaijan on the same page. But we also understand that all countries have their own interests and these interests are not always the same as Armenia’s," he said, adding that he would be glad to see his Russian counterpart at this forum.