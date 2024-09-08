Algeria’s incumbent president wins early election — agency

CAIRO, September 8. /TASS/. Algerian incumbent President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has won the September 7 early presidential election, the country’s electoral commission said.

According to its data, cited by Algerie Presse Service, Tabboune won 94.65% of the vote. His rivals, Abdelali Hassani Cherif, a Movement of Society for Peace candidate, and Youssef Aouchiche, secretary of the opposition party Front des Forces Socialistes (FFS), scored 3.17% and 2.16% respectively.

The voter turnout was 48.03%.

Algeria’s president is elected by general vote for the term of five years. One person cannot be elected president for more than two office terms. A winning candidate has to secure more than 50% of votes. The country’s Constitutional Court is to announce the official results.