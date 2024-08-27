Six people killed, three injured in Israeli attacks on West Bank

DUBAI, August 27. /TASS/. At least six Palestinians were killed by Israeli troops in the West Bank, Tasnim reported, citing the Palestinian Health Ministry.

According to its data, five Palestinians were shot during an Israeli attack on the Nur Shams refugee camp in the West Bank. Additionally, one fatality and three wounded individuals were reported in Bethlehem.

The news agency also reported clashes between the Palestinian resistance and Israeli troops in Hebron and Al-Arroub refugee camp without providing any information on casualties.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel has declared a state of war readiness; announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians; and began delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria, followed by a ground operation in the enclave. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.