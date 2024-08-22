US military destroys Houthi radar, missile in Yemen

NEW YORK, August 22. /TASS/. In the past 24 hours, the US military destroyed a surface-to-air missile and a radar of Yemen’s rebel Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement.

"In the past 24 hours, US Central Command (USCENTCOM) forces successfully destroyed <…> Houthi surface-to-air missile and radar system in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen," CENTCOM said on the X social network.

Following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis warned that they would launch strikes on Israeli territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against Palestinian radical group Hamas in the embattled enclave. Since mid-November, dozens of civilian ships have been attacked by the Houthi in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.