Israeli negotiators return from talks in Cairo — Netanyahu office advisor

TEL AVIV, August 19. /TASS/. Israeli negotiators have returned from the one-day Gaza deal talks in Cairo, Dmitry Gendelman, an advisor to the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told TASS.

"The Israeli negotiating team of representatives from Shabak (Israeli Security Agency), IDF (Israel Defense Forces), and COGAT (Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories) has returned from Cairo. The talks lasted for one day and focused on various aspects of the hostage release deal," he said.

He promised to "inform later" about following talks of the negotiating team.

Another round Gaza ceasefire and hostage release consultation was held in Doha on August 15. The Qatari side was represented by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani. The United States was represented by CIA Director Willian Burns, and the Egyptian delegation was led by intelligence chief Abbas Kamel. The Israeli delegation was led by Israel’s Mossad intelligence service director, David Barnea.

The mediators said in their joint statement that the talks were held a in positive atmosphere and the sides agreed to hold the next meeting in Cairo in the following week. Technical groups will continue work on mechanisms of the implementation of key provisions of the future agreement, including those concerning the exchange of hostages held in the Gaza Strip for Palestinians held in Israeli prisons, as we all the humanitarian situation in the enclave.