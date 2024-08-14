At least 13 people killed, over 30 wounded in Gaza south in strikes from Israeli troops

DUBAI, August 14./TASS/. At least 13 people have been killed and over 30 sustained wounds in the south of the embattled Palestinian enclave as a result of Israeli strikes, Al Jazeera television said.

According to it, the Israeli army struck areas in the east of the town of Khan Younis in the southern part of the Gaza Strip. Women and children are among the victims.

Earlier, the Palestinian enclave’s Health Ministry said that the number of Palestinians killed in Gaza since the start of the Israeli military operation was nearing 40,000. During the past 24 hours alone, 36 Palestinians have been killed and 54 sustained wounds as a result of shelling and airstrikes from Israeli troops in various parts of the strip.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. In response, Israel launched a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to destroy Hamas military and political wings and free all hostages. Military activities in Gaza continue to this day.