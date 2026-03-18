Israel carries out another attack on downtown Beirut — source

BEIRUT, March 18. /TASS/. An Israeli fighter jet has carried out a targeted strike on a building in the Zuqaq al-Blat neighborhood in downtown Beirut, a civil defense source told TASS.

"Missiles struck an apartment in a high-rise building, causing a fire," the source said, adding that "the Israeli military did not warn of the attack, so there are fatalities and casualties; their number is being clarified."

Earlier in the morning, the Israeli Air Force carried out strikes on Zuqaq al-Blat and two more Beirut neighborhoods, Basta and Al Bashoura. According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, 11 people were killed and another nine suffered injuries.