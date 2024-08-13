Bangladeshi Army to help interim government hold free elections — general

NEW DELHI, August 13. /TASS/. Bangladesh’s Armed Forces are ready to help the country's interim government in any way possible to hold free and fair elections, the republic's army commander Waker-uz-Zaman told reporters.

"We will help the government in any way we can," he said.

"The government is trying to bring in some reforms and free, fair elections. We will provide any assistance they ask for," he added.

On August 5, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and left the country. She flew to India the same day and is currently in what Indian authorities call a safe place. Her exit was precipitated by widespread protests, as young citizens unhappy with high unemployment and a general lack of prospects took to the streets across the country. After Sheikh Hasina fled, dozens of offices of the Awami League party she belonged to were vandalized and burned down in several cities of Bangladesh.

On the day of Sheikh Hasina's resignation, the Bangladeshi Army took over the administration and policing of the country for a few days as the police refused to perform their duties after a series of mob attacks on police stations. Now police officers are gradually returning to work. The authorities decided to change the uniform and logo of their police force to restore public confidence in this structure after mass clashes during the anti-government protests.

An interim government has now been formed in the republic, headed by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus. He was sworn in on August 8. The date of new parliamentary elections has not yet been set.