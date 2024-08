TEL AVIV, August 8. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces said its air strike eliminated a deputy commander at a Hamas aircraft unit in the Gazan city of Rafah.

According to the IDF, as part of an operation in the Rafah area, the Israeli Air Force attacked "a terrorist unit hiding inside an apartment that was used as a terrorist headquarters."

A deputy commander of an aircraft unit at the "Rafah Brigade of the Hamas terrorist organization was eliminated" in the strike, the IDF said.