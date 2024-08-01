MOSCOW, August 1./TASS/. The "Vladimir Zelensky" project will be the end of all his western sponsors, from French President Emmanuel Macron to US Vice President Kamala Harris, Viktor Medvedchuk, former leader of the Opposition Platform-For Life party, which is banned in Ukraine, and current head of the Other Ukraine movement, told TASS.

"The Zelensky Project is taking down one politician after another. [US President Joe] Biden has already paid for this mishap with his career. Everyone who backs Zelensky has big problems with approval ratings in their countries: Macron, [German Chancellor Olaf] Scholz, [former UK Prime Minister Rishi] Sunak, [Czech Prime Minister Petr] Fiala, [acting Belgian Prime Minister Alexander] de Croo," the politician said.

"And this is just the beginning; this project will sink far more Western politicians than one would expect at first glance. Right now, these political goners are sinking their hooks into those who have more or less avoided the black hole that is Zelensky. Biden's policy on Ukraine is a political nightmare for Harris. We will soon see how it all turns out, but it will not be easy for her to escape Biden's deadly grip," the politician said.

"No Western sponsor can get what they want even theoretically. Their ancestors lost infamously: Charles XII, Napoleon, Hitler - they failed to correctly assess Russia's potential," Medvedchuk emphasized. "All of them acted on the assumption that the West has infinite resources, while Russia's capabilities are very limited. Each time the West lost, and it will lose this time around too, something that is becoming more and more clear with each passing day. Today, it is Western politicians who are bearing this cross," Medvedchuk said.