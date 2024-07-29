IDF reports new strikes at Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

TEL AVIV, July 29. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force carried out another series of strikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, the IDF press office announced.

According to press office, Israeli planes attacked military infrastructure targets near the settlement of Kfar Hamam. The IDF claims that this area was the source of shelling of Mount Dov in northern Israel.

In addition, an armed militant squad was eliminated near the settlement of Meiss El Jabal.

The IDF carried out strikes at other infrastructure targets in southern Lebanon throughout the day, the press office said.