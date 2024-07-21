Biden does not plan to resign presidency — White House

WASHINGTON, July 22./TASS/. Joe Biden does not intend to resign presidency after he announced that he drops out of the US presidential race, White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said.

According to him, Biden "looks forward to finishing his term and delivering more historic results for the American people."

"President Biden inherited an economy in freefall, a skyrocketing violent crime rate, and alliances in tatters from his predecessor. He turned that around to deliver the strongest economic growth in the world and the lowest violent crime rate in nearly 50 years, while making NATO bigger than ever," the White House spokesperson was quoted by the newspaper Politico.

Earlier on Sunday, Biden announced his decision not to seek reelection and supported Vice President Kamala Harris as a Democrat nominee for US presidential candidate. As follows from Biden’s statement, he plans to address the nation over his decision.

The presidential election will be held in the United States on November 5. Biden was supposed to remain at the top of the Democratic ticket. He was expected to be formally nominated at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on August 19-22. However, after his fiasco at the televised election debate with Republican Donald Trump on June 27, calls intensified, particularly among Democrats, for the incumbent president to drop out of the race.