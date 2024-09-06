MELITOPOL, September 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have failed to achieve any real military goals since launching their attack on Russia’s borderline Kursk Region a month ago, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of Russia’s Civic Chamber commission on sovereignty, patriotic projects and support for veterans, told TASS.

"Zelensky’s Kursk escapade has flopped. <...> None of the Zelensky regime’s goals have been achieved: they did not break through to, say, Kurchatov (the satellite town of the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant - TASS) or any major populated area where they could have posed a serious threat to Russia. They did not pull our units from other sections of the line of engagement, instead laying bare parts of their own frontline," Rogov said.

He pointed out that Ukraine was losing dozens of hardware units and hundreds of militants on a daily basis, which could have stabilized the positions of Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas where Russian forces are advancing.

"The frequent appearance of mercenaries from the Ukrainian army’s foreign legion indicates that a high price for the temporary occupation of our lands is being paid by the Kiev regime, which hoped that all these actions would distract attention from the main frontline where our guys are advancing increasingly more rapidly. By sacrificing his best units with the best hardware there, Zelensky is bringing our victory closer," Rogov noted.

A massive attack on the Kursk Region by the Ukrainian army was launched on August 6. A federal emergency situation regime has been declared in the region, as well as multiple air raid alerts.

Residents from borderline districts are being evacuated to safety. According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, about 10,000 evacuees, including more than 2,600 children, have been housed at 202 temporary accommodation centers in 30 Russian regions.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, since the onset of military actions in the Kursk area, the Kiev regime has lost over 10,000 troops and 81 tanks. The operation on clearing out Ukrainian armed formations continues.